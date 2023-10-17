Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $425.89. The stock had a trading volume of 106,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $303.58 and a one year high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

