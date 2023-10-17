Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $427.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.