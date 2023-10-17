Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is MY Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.4% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $213.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

