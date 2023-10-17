Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.59. 184,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,024. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.61 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

