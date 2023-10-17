Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Raised by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOE traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.58. 175,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,964. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.61 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

