Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Echo45 Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. 494,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.