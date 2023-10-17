Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 3.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 433,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

