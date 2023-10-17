Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Decreased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 6.8% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,193 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,024 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,266 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. 607,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
