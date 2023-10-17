Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. 400,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,619. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.