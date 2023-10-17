Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. 400,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,619. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
