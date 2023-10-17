Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $401.91. 1,603,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.