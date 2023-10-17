Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.91. 1,297,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,031. The company has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.13 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

