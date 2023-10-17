Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.9% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $401.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,665. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.13 and a one year high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $321.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

