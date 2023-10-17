Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.21. 32,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,908. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.36 and a 12-month high of $262.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.34 and a 200 day moving average of $247.10.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

