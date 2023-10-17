Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,400. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

