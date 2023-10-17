Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $36,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

