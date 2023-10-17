Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.28. The stock had a trading volume of 379,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,269. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.