Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.51. 1,164,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,310. The company has a market cap of $305.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.29 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

