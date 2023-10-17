Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 307.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 62,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 108,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,634,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $140.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

