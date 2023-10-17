Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTV traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $139.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

