Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $297.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.36 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

