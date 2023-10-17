Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 178,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 24,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 92,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3,054.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 175,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.7% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 106,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 41,325 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

