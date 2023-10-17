VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 1.6% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in VeriSign by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $24,495,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,956. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1 %

VeriSign stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.41 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

