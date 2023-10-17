Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

