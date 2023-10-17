Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $374.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $374.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $5,226,202 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

