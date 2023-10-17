VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.71

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.1622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 199,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.