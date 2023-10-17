VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.71

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.1622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.