Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) vs. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Head to Head Comparison

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viking Therapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 173.76%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 69.64%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -36.28% -33.42% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -45.42% -18.05% -14.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.87 million ($0.91) -12.20 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $160.12 million 7.02 -$108.18 million ($0.50) -15.68

Viking Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viking Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. It also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide, which is in Phase 1 SAD/MAD clinical trial, and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRß for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

