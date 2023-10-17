Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSTO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 834,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,068. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.