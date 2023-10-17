Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 834,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,068. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
