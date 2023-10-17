Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 335,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,640. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,429,000 after purchasing an additional 431,617 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,157,000 after acquiring an additional 420,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 739.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.