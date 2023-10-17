Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $17.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $453.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $106.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.89 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,468,193.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,564 shares of company stock worth $729,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

