voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
