Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.79. The company had a trading volume of 236,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,635. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day moving average is $155.69. The company has a market capitalization of $432.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.