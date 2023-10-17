WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

WD-40 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.14 and its 200-day moving average is $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $234.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

