WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $17.37 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,765 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.5% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,125 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

