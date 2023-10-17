WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CASY stock traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day moving average is $241.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $284.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

