WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,126 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 256,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,111. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

