WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 14,471 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $290.29. 176,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.70 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

