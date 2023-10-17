WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,682 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,854. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

