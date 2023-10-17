WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 29,516 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,516 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after buying an additional 292,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $148.16. 1,599,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,462. The firm has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

