WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,257 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.55 and a 200 day moving average of $451.72.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.