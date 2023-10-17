WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

