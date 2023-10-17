Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $100.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,843. Crown Castle has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $153.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

