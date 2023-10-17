Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $40.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s current price.

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Equitable alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQH

Equitable Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 323,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,118,000 after purchasing an additional 971,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.