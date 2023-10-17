Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $85.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 183,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,587. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

