Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $25.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

