Wells Fargo & Company Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $210.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.72. The company had a trading volume of 299,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

