Wells Fargo & Company Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

