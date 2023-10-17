Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/16/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00.

9/29/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Western Alliance Bancorporation had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 78,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.