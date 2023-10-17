Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Western Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 114,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.64. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WDC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

