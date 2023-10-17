WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stake Increased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of WEX worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 21.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 759,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.15.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX traded up $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $194.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,479. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.79 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.17.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.