Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $258.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

